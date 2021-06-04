Dr. Curnow Jr has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Randall Curnow Jr, MD
Overview
Dr. Randall Curnow Jr, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from ECLECTIC MEDICINE UNIVERSITY.
Locations
Dedicated Senior Medical Center Mt. Airy6121 Colerain Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45239 Directions (513) 354-2466
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
June 3 2021 For months my mom have spoken highly regarding the care she was receiving from Dr. Curnow and the facility's beauty. Trufully, I figured it may be an adequate office but I didnt think of it being anything more than a few nice people and a couple of cool paintings. Thats until I had to call Dr. Curnow after my mom's recent hospital visit. Dr Curnow called me back immediately and suggested that she was seen the very next day. I brought her in for her appointment and I was amazed how beautiful and how warm the office was..even at 7:30a.m.!!. It felt mentally and physically safe like a warm hug. As I walked in and surveyed my surroundings, I truly enjoyed the friendly faces behind the desk. I finally met Dr. Curnow and he was more than I anticipated. He was very kind, knowledgeable and informative. He has a great personality and you can tell that he love people and really care!! I will definitely recommend him and this location to others.
About Dr. Randall Curnow Jr, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1922085679
Education & Certifications
- ECLECTIC MEDICINE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
