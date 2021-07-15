Overview

Dr. Randall Culp, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Plains, PA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Pennsylvania State University College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Methodist Hospital and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.



Dr. Culp works at Philadelphia Hand to Shoulder Center in Plains, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

