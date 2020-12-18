Overview

Dr. Randall Crim, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Irving, TX. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from UT Southwestern Medical School and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Irving.



Dr. Crim works at Texas Colon & Rectal Specialists in Irving, TX with other offices in Carrollton, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Colorectal Cancer, Anal and Rectal Cancer and Anal Fistula along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.