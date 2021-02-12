Dr. Randall Cohen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cohen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Randall Cohen, MD
Overview
Dr. Randall Cohen, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Auburn, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of Arizona College of Medicine - Tucson and is affiliated with Sutter Auburn Faith Hospital and Sutter Roseville Medical Center.
Locations
Sutter Medical Group3288 Bell Rd, Auburn, CA 95603 Directions (530) 886-2300
Hospital Affiliations
- Sutter Auburn Faith Hospital
- Sutter Roseville Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Cohen takes great care of my son with special needs. We never feel rushed and he takes his time to explain. I feel lucky to have this experienced and professional provider take care of my son.
About Dr. Randall Cohen, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1760460414
Education & Certifications
- St Louis U Hlth Sci
- University of Arizona College of Medicine - Tucson
- University of Arizona
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
