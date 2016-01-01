Dr. Randall Cohen, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cohen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Randall Cohen, DDS
Dr. Randall Cohen, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Sebastian, FL. They specialize in Dentistry, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Temple Dental School.
Sebastian US HWY 110725 US Highway 1, Sebastian, FL 32958 Directions (772) 258-5284
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
- Dentistry
- 40 years of experience
- English
- Temple Dental School
Dr. Cohen has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cohen accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Cohen using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Cohen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cohen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cohen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.