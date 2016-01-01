Dr. Randall Chesnut, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chesnut is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Randall Chesnut, MD
Overview
Dr. Randall Chesnut, MD is a Neurological Spine Surgery Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Neurological Spine Surgery, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University of South Carolina School of Medicine - Columbia and is affiliated with Harborview Medical Center.
Locations
Neurological Surgery Clinic at Harborview908 Jefferson St Fl 5, Seattle, WA 98104 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Harborview Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Randall Chesnut, MD
- Neurological Spine Surgery
- 38 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of California, San Diego
- UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON
- University of South Carolina School of Medicine - Columbia
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chesnut has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Chesnut using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Chesnut has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Chesnut. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chesnut.
