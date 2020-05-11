Dr. Randall Caldron, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Caldron is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Randall Caldron, MD
Overview
Dr. Randall Caldron, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Glendale, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Lompoc Valley Medical Center.
Locations
Bkp Chiropractic and Rehabilitation Center815 E Colorado St Ste 110, Glendale, CA 91205 Directions (818) 242-7997
North H Center1225 N H St, Lompoc, CA 93436 Directions (805) 737-8700Monday8:00am - 9:00pmTuesday8:00am - 9:00pmWednesday8:00am - 9:00pmThursday8:00am - 9:00pmFriday8:00am - 9:00pmSaturday9:00am - 9:00pmSunday9:00am - 9:00pm
- 3 7230 Medical Center Dr Ste 100, West Hills, CA 91307 Directions (818) 518-5980
Hospital Affiliations
- Lompoc Valley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
My experience with dr Caldron was excellent. He doctor of excellent clinical acumen and with a great bedside manner. He was patient and kind. He answered all my questions. He was able to exclude diagnoses based my history.
About Dr. Randall Caldron, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 27 years of experience
- English, Armenian
- 1053475822
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES
Dr. Caldron has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Caldron accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Caldron speaks Armenian.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Caldron. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Caldron.
