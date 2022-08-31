See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Bossier City, LA
Dr. Randall Brewer, MD

Pain Management
3 (63)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Randall Brewer, MD is a Pain Management Specialist in Bossier City, LA. They specialize in Pain Management, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from LA STATE UNIV SCH OF MED IN SHREVEPORT and is affiliated with Christus Highland Medical Center and Willis-Knighton Medical Center.

Dr. Brewer works at WK Spine & Pain Specialists - Bossier City in Bossier City, LA with other offices in Shreveport, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pain, Low Back Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    WK Spine & Pain Specialists - Bossier City
    2449 Hospital Dr Ste 300, Bossier City, LA 71111 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (318) 212-7960
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    River Cities Interventional Pain Specialists
    8731 PARK PLAZA DR, Shreveport, LA 71105 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (318) 797-5848
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Christus Highland Medical Center
  • Willis-Knighton Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Chronic Pain
Low Back Pain
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Chronic Pain
Low Back Pain
Osteoarthritis of Spine

Treatment frequency



Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Due to Alcohol and Drugs Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthropathy of Spinal Facet Joint Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brachial Neuritis Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Cancer Pain Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Cervical Disc Degeneration Chevron Icon
Cervical Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Cervical Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Cervical Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Chronic Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Classic Migraine Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Complicated Migraine Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Cranial Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders Chevron Icon
Degenerative Joint Disease in the Shoulder Chevron Icon
Degenerative Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Diabetic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Dorsal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Facet Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Facet Syndrome Chevron Icon
Facial Pain Chevron Icon
Failed Back Surgery Syndrome Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Hand Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Hip Bursitis Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Intercostal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Joint Disorders Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Disc Degeneration Chevron Icon
Lumbar Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Lumbar Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Myofascial Pain Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Neuralgia in the Upper Extremity Chevron Icon
Neuritis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Neuritis
Neuropathic Arthropathy Chevron Icon
Neuropathy, Motor and Sensory Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Occipital Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthropathy Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Pain Medication Management Chevron Icon
Parkinsonism Chevron Icon
Pelvic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Stimulation Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuritis Chevron Icon
Phantom Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Piriformis Syndrome Chevron Icon
Polyarthropathy Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Polyneuritis Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Primary Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis-Related Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Sacroiliac Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sciatica Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sciatica
Secondary Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Shoulder Bursitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spondylarthropathy Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Subacromial Bursitis Chevron Icon
Tendonitis Chevron Icon
Tension Myositis-Related Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation (TENS) Chevron Icon
Trochanteric Bursitis Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 63 ratings
    Patient Ratings (63)
    5 Star
    (31)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (29)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Randall Brewer, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Management
    Years of Experience
    • 29 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1538130018
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Mayo Clinic-Rochester
    Residency
    • Duke University Med Center
    Internship
    • LSUHSC Shreveport School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    • LA STATE UNIV SCH OF MED IN SHREVEPORT
