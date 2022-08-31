Dr. Randall Brewer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brewer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Randall Brewer, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Randall Brewer, MD is a Pain Management Specialist in Bossier City, LA. They specialize in Pain Management, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from LA STATE UNIV SCH OF MED IN SHREVEPORT and is affiliated with Christus Highland Medical Center and Willis-Knighton Medical Center.
Dr. Brewer works at
Locations
-
1
WK Spine & Pain Specialists - Bossier City2449 Hospital Dr Ste 300, Bossier City, LA 71111 Directions (318) 212-7960Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
River Cities Interventional Pain Specialists8731 PARK PLAZA DR, Shreveport, LA 71105 Directions (318) 797-5848Thursday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Christus Highland Medical Center
- Willis-Knighton Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
He is thoroughly aware of what procedure he is going to perform on me and the result he is anticipating before he begins to procedure. He is personally concerned about the outcome of the injections or ablation therapies. He always has made me feel as though he is concerned that the procedure has given you relief before he releases you to go back home. I have found that the radio frequency ablation are the most successful and longest lasting of the several types of procedures that I have received. Not every procedure works out perfectly, but they call to check on you to find out if it did. It usually does help a good deal.
About Dr. Randall Brewer, MD
- Pain Management
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1538130018
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Clinic-Rochester
- Duke University Med Center
- LSUHSC Shreveport School of Medicine
- LA STATE UNIV SCH OF MED IN SHREVEPORT
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brewer has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brewer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brewer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brewer works at
Dr. Brewer has seen patients for Chronic Pain, Low Back Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brewer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
63 patients have reviewed Dr. Brewer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brewer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brewer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brewer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.