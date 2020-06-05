Dr. Randall Brauchle, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brauchle is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Randall Brauchle, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Randall Brauchle, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston and is affiliated with Houston Methodist West Hospital.
Locations
Texas ENT Specialists - Memorial Villages8731 Katy Fwy Ste 200, Houston, TX 77024 Directions (832) 678-8333Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist West Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Brauchle has been very professional and knowledgeable about everything I have gone to him for. He has performed a minor procedure on me and it went extremely well. I highly recommend him!
About Dr. Randall Brauchle, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 26 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UTHSC
- University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brauchle has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brauchle accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brauchle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brauchle has seen patients for Allergic Rhinitis, Acute Sinusitis and Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brauchle on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Brauchle. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brauchle.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brauchle, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brauchle appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.