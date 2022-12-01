Dr. Randall Brand, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brand is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Randall Brand, MD
Dr. Randall Brand, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR and is affiliated with UPMC Presbyterian.
Shadyside Medical Building5200 Centre Ave Ste 409, Pittsburgh, PA 15232 Directions (412) 623-3105
Hospital Affiliations
- UPMC Presbyterian
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I HAVE BEEN IN DR. BRAND'S PANCREATIC CANCER STUDY FOR 6 YEARS BECAUSE OF MY FAMILY HISTORY-(FATHER, AUNT & UNCLE.) MY PCP DR. DITOPPA RECOMMENDED ME TO HIM. DR. BRAND IS DIRECT, CALM, ASSURING AND HONEST. A RECENT BLOOD TEST DEVELOPED AS A RESULT OF THIS SWEDISH STUDY THAT I AM PARTICIPATING IN WITH DR. BRAND CONFIRMS THAT I DO NOT CURRENTLY HAVE PANCREATIC CANCER. FORTUNATELY FOR ME DR. BRAND DETECTED BARRETT'S ESOPHAGUS, A PRECURSOR TO ESOPHAGEAL CANCER, WHICH IS NOW BEING TREATED AND IS UNDER SURVEILLANCE. WE WOULD NOT HAVE FOUND OUT ABOUT THIS DISEASE IF I HAD NOT STARTED THE STUDY. I ENTERED INTO THE STUDY OUT OF CURIOSITY AND THE INTENTION TO NOT ONLY PROTECT MYSELF BUT MY CHILDREN AND GRANDCHILDREN. THIS GOAL HAS BEEN ACCOMPLISHED WITH MY SELECTION OF DR. RANDALL BRAND.
- Gastroenterology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1255361184
- UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR
Dr. Brand has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brand accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brand has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brand has seen patients for Hernia, Diverticulitis, Intestinal and Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brand on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Brand. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brand.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brand, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brand appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.