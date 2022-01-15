Dr. Randall Black, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Black is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Randall Black, MD
Overview
Dr. Randall Black, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Rogers, AR. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Northwest Arkansas.
Locations
Mercy Health Northwest Arkansas Communities5204 W REDBUD ST, Rogers, AR 72758 Directions (479) 636-0110
Mercy Hospital Northwest Arkansas2710 S Rife Medical Ln, Rogers, AR 72758 Directions (479) 636-0110
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Hospital Northwest Arkansas
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Several years ago, I had a lump on my neck and Dr Black found out quickly that I had stones in a salivary gland; he removed the stones in his office and I never had any problems with the recovery and he explained everything very clearly before and afterwards. He is the best! He’s treated both of my parents as well.
About Dr. Randall Black, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 35 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Black has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Black accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Black has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Black has seen patients for Headache, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Chronic Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Black on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Black. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Black.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Black, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Black appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.