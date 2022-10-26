Dr. Randall Berliner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Berliner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Randall Berliner, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Randall Berliner, MD is a Headache Management Specialist in Bronx, NY. They specialize in Headache Management, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Rush Medical College Of Rush University and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital, Montefiore Medical Center and Saint Joseph's Medical Center.
Locations
Bronx Office4234 Bronx Blvd, Bronx, NY 10466 Directions (718) 515-4347
Manhattan Office820 2nd Ave Rm 6C, New York, NY 10017 Directions (718) 515-4347
Regional Neurological Associates4256 Bronx Blvd, Bronx, NY 10466 Directions (718) 515-4347
Hospital Affiliations
- Lenox Hill Hospital
- Montefiore Medical Center
- Saint Joseph's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing Dr. Berliner since 2016 for the treatment of chronic and acute migraines. He is extremely knowledgeable, compassionate and accessible. He is always there to answer questions and calm me down when the situation gets overwhelming. He is up on the latest treatments and makes sure that I get to try them as soon as they are available. In other words he never gives up. He is a great doctor!
About Dr. Randall Berliner, MD
- Headache Management
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1962469809
Education & Certifications
- Albert Einstein College Of Med
- Montefiore Med Center
- Montefiore/Einstein
- Rush Medical College Of Rush University
- Hampshire College
- Neurology
