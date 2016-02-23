Dr. Randall Bell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Randall Bell, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Randall Bell, MD is a Pulmonologist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Kansas School of Medicine and is affiliated with Methodist Hospital and Uvalde Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Bell works at
Locations
Charles J. Burch M.d. P.A.4458 Medical Dr Ste 505, San Antonio, TX 78229 Directions (210) 690-7400
Uvalde Cardiology Clinic1025 Garner Field Rd, Uvalde, TX 78801 Directions (830) 278-6251
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist Hospital
- Uvalde Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I've seen Dr. Bell many times in the hospital he is one of the top doctors.I would have him as my dr, if not for the fact his associate is my dr.I'm very particular & research my doctors(I want the best) he is one of the best.I've seen Dr. Bell about 12 or more times while in the hospital.
About Dr. Randall Bell, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 44 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- U Tex Hlth Sci Ctr
- University of Kansas Hospital
- University of Kansas School of Medicine
- Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bell has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bell works at
Dr. Bell has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Wheezing and Shortness of Breath, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bell speaks Spanish.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Bell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.