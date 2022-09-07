See All Plastic Surgeons in Ogden, UT
Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
3.5 (36)
Accepting new patients
Dr. Randall Barnett, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Ogden, UT. They graduated from Loyola University and is affiliated with Ogden Regional Medical Center and Mckay Dee Hospital.

Dr. Barnett works at Alpine Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery in Ogden, UT. They frequently treat conditions like Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Alpine Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery
    5405 S 500 E Ste 101, Ogden, UT 84405 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (435) 264-5892

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ogden Regional Medical Center
  • Mckay Dee Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Bedsores
Blepharoplasty
Botox® Injection
Breast Augmentation
Breast Cancer
Breast Lift Surgery
Breast Ptosis
Breast Reconstruction
Breast Reduction
Breast Surgical Procedure
Captique™ Injection
Collagen Injection
Congenital Anomalies of Breast
Cosmetic Surgical Procedure
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Ear Plastic Surgery (Otoplasty)
Excision of Skin Lesion
Facelift
Gynecomastia
Hylaform Injection
Injuries
Liposuction
Localized Fat Deposits
Mastectomy
Melanoma
Nipple Reconstruction
Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty)
Obesity
Reconstructive Surgery
Restylane® Injections
Skin and Tissue Reduction
Skin Cancer
Spider Veins
Wound Repair
    • Aetna
    • Altius Health Plans
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Federal Employee Program (FEP)
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Medicaid
    • Molina Healthcare
    • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield of Utah
    • SelectHealth
    • Tricare
    • Worker's Compensation

    Sep 07, 2022
    Went in for a mommy make over and at just a week post op I am amazed with my results! He mentioned things that he could do that other drs didn’t say anything about and I’m so glad he did because had I not went with what he suggested I know I would be as happy as I am! I would HIGHLY recommend him and I researched SEVERAL doctors and know so many people who have done this surgery.
    Brooke — Sep 07, 2022
    About Dr. Randall Barnett, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1700883600
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • St. Luke's Medical Center|St. Luke's Medical Center Il
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Rush Presby St Luke's M C
    Residency
    Internship
    • Loyola Medical Center|Loyola Medical Center Il
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Loyola University
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Randall Barnett, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barnett is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Barnett has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Barnett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Barnett works at Alpine Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery in Ogden, UT. View the full address on Dr. Barnett’s profile.

    Dr. Barnett has seen patients for Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Barnett on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    36 patients have reviewed Dr. Barnett. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barnett.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Barnett, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Barnett appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

