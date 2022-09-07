Dr. Randall Barnett, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barnett is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Randall Barnett, MD
Overview
Dr. Randall Barnett, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Ogden, UT. They graduated from Loyola University and is affiliated with Ogden Regional Medical Center and Mckay Dee Hospital.

Locations
Alpine Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery5405 S 500 E Ste 101, Ogden, UT 84405 Directions (435) 264-5892
Hospital Affiliations
- Ogden Regional Medical Center
- Mckay Dee Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Altius Health Plans
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Federal Employee Program (FEP)
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield of Utah
- SelectHealth
- Tricare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Barnett?
Went in for a mommy make over and at just a week post op I am amazed with my results! He mentioned things that he could do that other drs didn’t say anything about and I’m so glad he did because had I not went with what he suggested I know I would be as happy as I am! I would HIGHLY recommend him and I researched SEVERAL doctors and know so many people who have done this surgery.
About Dr. Randall Barnett, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English
- 1700883600
Education & Certifications
- St. Luke's Medical Center|St. Luke's Medical Center Il
- Rush Presby St Luke's M C
- Loyola Medical Center|Loyola Medical Center Il
- Loyola University
Dr. Barnett has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Barnett accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Barnett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Barnett has seen patients for Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Barnett on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Barnett. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barnett.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Barnett, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Barnett appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.