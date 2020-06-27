Overview

Dr. Randal White, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern and is affiliated with Methodist Hospital, Methodist Heart Hospital and Uvalde Memorial Hospital.



Dr. White works at Methodist Cardiology Clinic of San Antonio - Medical Drive in San Antonio, TX with other offices in Boerne, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Pericardial Disease and Pericarditis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.