Dr. Randal Swenson, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
4 (20)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Randal Swenson, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Salt Lake City, UT. They graduated from University of Utah School of Medicine - Salt Lake City and is affiliated with St. Mark's Hospital.

Dr. Swenson works at ENT Specialists - Salt Lake in Salt Lake City, UT. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Sinusitis, Rhinoseptoplasty and Ear Ache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    ENT Specialists - Salt Lake
    4000 S 700 E Ste 10, Salt Lake City, UT 84107
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  St. Mark's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    Ratings & Reviews
    Oct 22, 2018
    Dr. Swenson has been my ENT for years now and I have never had any problems. He performed my septoplasty / rhinoplasty and I have had amazing results. Him and his team took great care of me and were very attentive to all of my needs and concerns. I would recommend him to anyone.
    Hailee in Salt Lake City, UT — Oct 22, 2018
    About Dr. Randal Swenson, MD

    Ear, Nose, and Throat
    English, Japanese
    1578522959
    Education & Certifications

    University Of California San Francisco School Of Medicinesan Francisco Ca
    PROVIDENCE HOSPITAL
    University of Utah School of Medicine - Salt Lake City
    Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Randal Swenson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Dr. Swenson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Swenson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Swenson works at ENT Specialists - Salt Lake in Salt Lake City, UT.

    Dr. Swenson has seen patients for Chronic Sinusitis, Rhinoseptoplasty and Ear Ache, and more.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Swenson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Swenson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Swenson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

