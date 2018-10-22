Dr. Randal Swenson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Swenson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Randal Swenson, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Salt Lake City, UT. They graduated from University of Utah School of Medicine - Salt Lake City and is affiliated with St. Mark's Hospital.
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Mark's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Swenson has been my ENT for years now and I have never had any problems. He performed my septoplasty / rhinoplasty and I have had amazing results. Him and his team took great care of me and were very attentive to all of my needs and concerns. I would recommend him to anyone.
About Dr. Randal Swenson, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English, Japanese
- 1578522959
Education & Certifications
- University Of California San Francisco School Of Medicinesan Francisco Ca
- PROVIDENCE HOSPITAL
- University of Utah School of Medicine - Salt Lake City
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
