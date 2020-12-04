See All General Surgeons in Montgomery, AL
Dr. Randal Sedlak, MD

General Surgery
5.0 (5)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience
Dr. Randal Sedlak, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Montgomery, AL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH ALABAMA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Jackson Hospital and Clinic.

Dr. Sedlak works at Jackson Surgical Associates in Montgomery, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Gallstones, Cholecystitis and Gallstones, Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy) and Laparoscopic along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Sherman L. Armstrong MD PC
    1722 Pine St Ste 201, Montgomery, AL 36106 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (334) 264-8741
    Jackson Vascular Surgery
    1801 Pine St Ste 101, Montgomery, AL 36106 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (334) 293-8138
    Jackson Surgery Center
    1725 Park Pl, Montgomery, AL 36106 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (334) 293-8484

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Jackson Hospital and Clinic

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gallstones
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic
Gallstones
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic

Gallstones Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Colectomy Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage) Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Acute Bowel Infarction Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Anoscopy Chevron Icon
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Biopsy of Breast Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Enterostomy (Laparoscopic or Open) Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Open Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy) Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Lumpectomy Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Lymphadenectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Mastectomy Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dec 04, 2020
    Dr Sedlek is very thorough in his examination, listens to your concerns, then thoroughly explains treatment. Luckily I did not need surgery but if I had needed it, I would definitely want him to do it. I give him and his staff 5 stars!
    William Parker — Dec 04, 2020
    About Dr. Randal Sedlak, MD

    • General Surgery
    • 40 years of experience
    • English
    • 1780733220
    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH ALABAMA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
    • General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Randal Sedlak, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sedlak is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sedlak has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sedlak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sedlak works at Jackson Surgical Associates in Montgomery, AL. View the full address on Dr. Sedlak’s profile.

    Dr. Sedlak has seen patients for Gallstones, Cholecystitis and Gallstones, Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy) and Laparoscopic, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sedlak on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Sedlak. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sedlak.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sedlak, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sedlak appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

