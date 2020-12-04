Dr. Randal Sedlak, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sedlak is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Randal Sedlak, MD
Dr. Randal Sedlak, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Montgomery, AL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH ALABAMA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Jackson Hospital and Clinic.
Sherman L. Armstrong MD PC1722 Pine St Ste 201, Montgomery, AL 36106 Directions (334) 264-8741
Jackson Vascular Surgery1801 Pine St Ste 101, Montgomery, AL 36106 Directions (334) 293-8138
Jackson Surgery Center1725 Park Pl, Montgomery, AL 36106 Directions (334) 293-8484
- Jackson Hospital and Clinic
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Dr Sedlek is very thorough in his examination, listens to your concerns, then thoroughly explains treatment. Luckily I did not need surgery but if I had needed it, I would definitely want him to do it. I give him and his staff 5 stars!
- 40 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH ALABAMA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
