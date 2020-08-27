Overview

Dr. Randal Sanders, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Valdosta, GA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from MERCER UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with SGMC Lanier Campus and South Georgia Medical Center.



Dr. Sanders works at SGMC Surgery Suite, Valdosta, GA in Valdosta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Appendectomy and Laparoscopic along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.