Overview

Dr. Randal Peoples, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Henderson, NV. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus.



Dr. Peoples works at Las Vegas Neurosurgery & Spine Care in Henderson, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.