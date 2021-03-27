Dr. Randal Peoples, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Peoples is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Randal Peoples, MD
Overview
Dr. Randal Peoples, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Henderson, NV. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus.
Dr. Peoples works at
Locations
-
1
Las Vegas Neurosurgery & Spine Care2865 Siena Heights Dr Ste 131, Henderson, NV 89052 Directions (702) 616-6580
Hospital Affiliations
- Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Peoples?
Dr. Peoples is the best. trying to get in touch with him or his staff
About Dr. Randal Peoples, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1972685212
Education & Certifications
- University of California, San Francisco
- Loyola University Hospital
- Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Peoples has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Peoples accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Peoples has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Peoples works at
55 patients have reviewed Dr. Peoples. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Peoples.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Peoples, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Peoples appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.