Overview

Dr. Randal Lewis, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Salt Lake City, UT. They graduated from Autonomous University of Guadalajara / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Alta View Hospital and Mckay Dee Hospital.



Dr. Lewis works at Adult Care Clinic in Salt Lake City, UT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.