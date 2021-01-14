Dr. Randal Lepow, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lepow is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Randal Lepow, DPM
Overview
Dr. Randal Lepow, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Houston, TX.
Dr. Lepow works at
Locations
Downtown Office1315 St Joseph Pkwy Ste 930, Houston, TX 77002 Directions (713) 951-5000
Lepow Foot & Ankle Specialists6624 Fannin St Ste 1690, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 790-0530
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist Hospital
- Saint Joseph Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HAP Insurance
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Life
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Randall Lepow was very professional both before and after my surgery to correct a really bad Achilles’ tendon injury I sustained. I went to doctor after doctor for over 2 years and got no help until I found out about this man. The VERY SUCCESSFUL surgery I had in early February of this past year resolved the issue. After the normal healing process of 6 to 8 weeks, I have had ABSOLUTELY ZERO PAIN!!! I would recommend him to anyone who has a problem with their foot(feet). Fantastic staff too.
About Dr. Randal Lepow, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1245210830
Education & Certifications
- California College of Podiatric Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lepow has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lepow accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lepow has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
39 patients have reviewed Dr. Lepow. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lepow.
