Dr. Randal Lepow, DPM

Podiatry
3.5 (39)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Randal Lepow, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Houston, TX. 

Dr. Lepow works at Lepow Foot & Ankle Specialists in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Downtown Office
    1315 St Joseph Pkwy Ste 930, Houston, TX 77002 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 951-5000
  2
    Lepow Foot & Ankle Specialists
    6624 Fannin St Ste 1690, Houston, TX 77030 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 790-0530

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Houston Methodist Hospital
  • Saint Joseph Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Foot Fracture
Stress Fracture of Foot
Hammer Toe
Foot Fracture
Stress Fracture of Foot
Hammer Toe

Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Amputated Toe Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Ankle Instability Chevron Icon
Ankle Laxity Chevron Icon
Ankle Ligament Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Arch Disorders Chevron Icon
Bunionette Chevron Icon
Chronic Non-Healing Wounds Chevron Icon
Claw Toe Chevron Icon
Cryotherapy for Warts Chevron Icon
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot Chevron Icon
Diabetic Foot Care Chevron Icon
Diabetic Limb Salvage Chevron Icon
Diabetic Neuropathy Nerve Release Testing Chevron Icon
Diabetic Wound Care Chevron Icon
Double Nails on the Fifth Toe Chevron Icon
Flat Foot Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Care Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Foot Infections Chevron Icon
Foot Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Pain Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Foot Wounds Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Morton's Neuroma Chevron Icon
Nail Care Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Pediatric Ankle Fractures Chevron Icon
Physical Therapy Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Porokeratosis Punctata Palmaris Et Plantaris Chevron Icon
Post-Operative Physical Therapy Chevron Icon
Pre-Operative Physical Therapy Chevron Icon
Simple Fracture Care and Casting Chevron Icon
Tarsal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Toe Fractures Chevron Icon
Toe Injuries Chevron Icon
Toe Sprain Chevron Icon
Toe Wounds Chevron Icon
Ulcer of Foot Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Wound and-or Ulcer Foot Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cigna-HealthSpring
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • HAP Insurance
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Life
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 39 ratings
    Patient Ratings (39)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (15)
    Jan 14, 2021
    Dr. Randall Lepow was very professional both before and after my surgery to correct a really bad Achilles’ tendon injury I sustained. I went to doctor after doctor for over 2 years and got no help until I found out about this man. The VERY SUCCESSFUL surgery I had in early February of this past year resolved the issue. After the normal healing process of 6 to 8 weeks, I have had ABSOLUTELY ZERO PAIN!!! I would recommend him to anyone who has a problem with their foot(feet). Fantastic staff too.
    Ray Russell — Jan 14, 2021
    About Dr. Randal Lepow, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1245210830
    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • California College of Podiatric Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Randal Lepow, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lepow is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lepow has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lepow has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lepow works at Lepow Foot & Ankle Specialists in Houston, TX. View the full address on Dr. Lepow’s profile.

    39 patients have reviewed Dr. Lepow. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lepow.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lepow, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lepow appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

