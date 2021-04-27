Dr. Randal Kittleson, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kittleson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Randal Kittleson, DPM
Overview
Dr. Randal Kittleson, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Madison, WI. They specialize in Podiatry, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from DES MOINES UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Unitypoint Health Meriter.
Locations
Uw Health Podiatry20 S Park St Ste 405, Madison, WI 53715 Directions (608) 287-2037
Hospital Affiliations
- Unitypoint Health Meriter
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I had minor surgery to correct a painful problem with my toes. Dr. Kittleson is a great communicator, highly professional, and very reassuring. I felt very comfortable during the procedure. I would recommend him to anyone having foot problems.
About Dr. Randal Kittleson, DPM
- Podiatry
- 28 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- DES MOINES UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kittleson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kittleson accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kittleson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kittleson has seen patients for Bunion and Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kittleson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Kittleson. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kittleson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kittleson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kittleson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.