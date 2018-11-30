Overview

Dr. Randal Hughes, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Fort Wayne, IN. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Indiana University School of Medicine.



Dr. Hughes works at Cataract & Laser Institute in Fort Wayne, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy and Pinguecula along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.