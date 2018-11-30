Dr. Randal Hughes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hughes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Randal Hughes, MD
Overview
Dr. Randal Hughes, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Fort Wayne, IN. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Indiana University School of Medicine.
Dr. Hughes works at
Locations
Cataract & Laser Institute7747 W Jefferson Blvd Ste A, Fort Wayne, IN 46804 Directions (260) 569-9550
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Guardian
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
A family friend of mine had cataract surgery with him and everything went great. They were seeing colors they hadn't seen in years. Dr. Hughes did a wonderful job!
About Dr. Randal Hughes, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1982690566
Education & Certifications
- Ind University School Of Med and Hosps
- IU Health Methodist
- Indiana University School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hughes has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hughes accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hughes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hughes has seen patients for Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy and Pinguecula, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hughes on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Hughes. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hughes.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hughes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hughes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.