Dr. Randal Croshaw, MD
Dr. Randal Croshaw, MD is a Breast Surgical Oncology Specialist in Maryville, TN. They specialize in Breast Surgical Oncology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University of South Carolina School of Medicine, Columbia and is affiliated with Blount Memorial Hospital.
East Tennessee Medical Group-Breast Surgery200 Bmh Cancer Ctr, Maryville, TN 37804 Directions (865) 980-5277
- Blount Memorial Hospital
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
I highly recommend Dr. Croshaw. When I got the unexpected and frightening news after my annual mammogram, Dr. Croshaw quickly consulted with both me and my husband. He spent a lot of time with us and answered questions as well as clearly explained the journey I would be on to treat the cancer. On the day of surgery, I was able to calm my fears with the knowledge he had provided in advance. The incision site has healed nicely and the scar has made a remarkable recovery as it fades. I felt supported by his whole team and deeply appreciate the respect he showed me as well as his obvious concern about my treatment. He did something a lot of doctors don't always do well--he listened!
- Breast Surgical Oncology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- Allegheney General Hospital
- University Of South Carolina Som/Palmetto Health Richland Hospital
- Palmetto Health Richland
- University of South Carolina School of Medicine, Columbia
- Francis Marion University
- General Surgery
