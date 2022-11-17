See All General Surgeons in Maryville, TN
Dr. Randal Croshaw, MD

Breast Surgical Oncology
4.9 (65)
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Randal Croshaw, MD is a Breast Surgical Oncology Specialist in Maryville, TN. They specialize in Breast Surgical Oncology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University of South Carolina School of Medicine, Columbia and is affiliated with Blount Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Croshaw works at Blount Memorial Hospital in Maryville, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    East Tennessee Medical Group-Breast Surgery
    200 Bmh Cancer Ctr, Maryville, TN 37804 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (865) 980-5277

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Blount Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Breast Cancer
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Breast Cancer
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ

Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Abnormal Mammogram Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Recurrence Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Treatment Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Genetic Diseases Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Increased Risk to Develop Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Nipple Discharge Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Paget's Disease Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Suspicious Lump Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 65 ratings
    Patient Ratings (65)
    5 Star
    (62)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Nov 17, 2022
    I highly recommend Dr. Croshaw. When I got the unexpected and frightening news after my annual mammogram, Dr. Croshaw quickly consulted with both me and my husband. He spent a lot of time with us and answered questions as well as clearly explained the journey I would be on to treat the cancer. On the day of surgery, I was able to calm my fears with the knowledge he had provided in advance. The incision site has healed nicely and the scar has made a remarkable recovery as it fades. I felt supported by his whole team and deeply appreciate the respect he showed me as well as his obvious concern about my treatment. He did something a lot of doctors don't always do well--he listened!
    Nov 17, 2022
    About Dr. Randal Croshaw, MD

    • Breast Surgical Oncology
    Years of Experience
    • 14 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1538283007
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Allegheney General Hospital
    Residency
    • University Of South Carolina Som/Palmetto Health Richland Hospital
    Internship
    • Palmetto Health Richland
    Medical Education
    • University of South Carolina School of Medicine, Columbia
    Undergraduate School
    • Francis Marion University
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Randal Croshaw, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Croshaw is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Croshaw has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Croshaw has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Croshaw works at Blount Memorial Hospital in Maryville, TN. View the full address on Dr. Croshaw’s profile.

    65 patients have reviewed Dr. Croshaw. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Croshaw.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Croshaw, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Croshaw appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

