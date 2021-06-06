Dr. Randal Betz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Betz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Randal Betz, MD
Dr. Randal Betz, MD is an Orthopedic Spine Surgery Specialist in Lawrenceville, NJ. They specialize in Orthopedic Spine Surgery, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital, Princeton Medical Center and Saint Peter's University Hospital.
Pinnacle Medical Grp At Lawrenceville3100 Princeton Pike, Lawrenceville, NJ 08648 Directions (609) 912-1500
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Princeton Medical Center
- Saint Peter's University Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Pennsylvania
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Network
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Gateway Health Plan
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Golden Rule
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Independence Blue Cross
- Kaiser Permanente
- MedHealthInsurance
- Optima Health
- Principal Life
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Betz treated my daughter at Shriner’s starting 15 years ago when she was age 10. She underwent vertebral stapling and has done well. Her curves reverted by age 18 to close to presurgical measurements suggesting the surgery “held” her curves. Her almost 4 year old child was just diagnosed as well. We will be watching to see what kind of progression takes place in 6 months. There could not be a more gentle, communicative, experienced, and progressive doctor anywhere I propose, but we live in Puerto Rico now, and if there are any recommendations from Dr. Betz for a scoliosis expert in PR, we will cherish the recommendation. Also willing to fly to NJ for Randy’s group!!!
About Dr. Randal Betz, MD
- Orthopedic Spine Surgery
- 46 years of experience
- English
- 1851369979
Education & Certifications
- Dupont Inst
- Temple University Hospital
- TEMPLE UNIV SCH OF MED
- Penn State University
- Orthopedic Surgery
