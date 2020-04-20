Dr. Arase has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Randal Arase, MD
Overview
Dr. Randal Arase, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 51 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Hollywood Presbyterian Medical Center and PIH Health Good Samaritan Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Gallbladder Removal, Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 1300 N Vermont Ave Ste 908, Los Angeles, CA 90027 Directions (323) 913-4989
-
2
Pih Health Good Samaritan Hospital1225 Wilshire Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90017 Directions (213) 977-2121
Hospital Affiliations
- Hollywood Presbyterian Medical Center
- PIH Health Good Samaritan Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Araze is a very skilled and compassionate surgeon. He operated on my breast tumor, the scar was beautiful and healed quickly. He's very caring and discussed my treatment and referral options in detail with me. The staff in the office were thorough and responded to my requests timely and professionally.
About Dr. Randal Arase, MD
- General Surgery
- 51 years of experience
- English
- 1225011620
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Arase accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Arase has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Arase has seen patients for Gallbladder Removal, Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic and Gallstones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Arase on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Arase. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Arase.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Arase, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Arase appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.