Dr. Randa Jaafar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Randa Jaafar, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Jaafar works at
Locations
-
1
Nymd Center800 2nd Ave Fl 9, New York, NY 10017 Directions (212) 991-9991
-
2
Lenox Hill Hospital100 E 77th St, New York, NY 10075 Directions (844) 727-5795
-
3
New York Spine & Sport Rehabilitation Medicine1250 Waters Pl Ste 710, Bronx, NY 10461 Directions (718) 684-5727
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
No more pain since I got the procedure for my knees. I’m happy. Thank you.
About Dr. Randa Jaafar, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1619126208
Education & Certifications
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jaafar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jaafar accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jaafar has seen patients for Fibromyalgia, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jaafar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Jaafar. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jaafar.
