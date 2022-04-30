See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Leesburg, FL
Dr. Randa Ghali, MD

Internal Medicine
2 (4)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Randa Ghali, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Leesburg, FL. 

Dr. Ghali works at Lakeview Healthcare System, LLC dba Lakeview Internal Medicine, PA in Leesburg, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Lakeview Healthcare System, LLC dba Lakeview Internal Medicine, PA
    1801 US Highway 441 Bldg 100, Leesburg, FL 34748 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (352) 460-4004

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Overweight Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Apr 30, 2022
    I've been a patient of Dr. Ghali for a year. During that time our interactions have been very good. I felt like she listened to me and raised concerns when she saw them. She's pretty straightforward. I had 2 previous LVHS doctors prior and I'm happier now that she's my doctor. I think the LVHS has some definite issues, but that's for a different review. Never had an issue scheduling, have done both in office and televisit.
    — Apr 30, 2022
    About Dr. Randa Ghali, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1730611161
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Randa Ghali, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ghali is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ghali has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ghali has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ghali works at Lakeview Healthcare System, LLC dba Lakeview Internal Medicine, PA in Leesburg, FL. View the full address on Dr. Ghali’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Ghali. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ghali.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ghali, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ghali appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

