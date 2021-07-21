Dr. Randa Bascharon, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bascharon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Randa Bascharon, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Randa Bascharon, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Midwestern University College Of Osteopathic Medicine|Midwestern University-Chicago College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with MountainView Hospital, Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center, Spring Valley Hospital Medical Center, Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center and Valley Hospital Medical Center.
Locations
Orthopedics and Sports Medicine6850 N Durango Dr Ste 218, Las Vegas, NV 89149 Directions (702) 970-4981
Randa Bascharon, D.O., Inc.7281 W Sahara Ave Ste 110, Las Vegas, NV 89117 Directions (702) 970-4983Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- MountainView Hospital
- Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center
- Spring Valley Hospital Medical Center
- Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center
- Valley Hospital Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr B and staff assured me they will take care of my shoulder. They have set me on a road to recovery. Thank you
About Dr. Randa Bascharon, DO
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1205883642
Education & Certifications
- Lake Tahoe Orthopedic Institute|Lake Tahoe Orthopedic-Sports Medicine
- St. James Hospital and Health Centers|St. James Hospital-Midwestern University
- Midwestern University College Of Osteopathic Medicine|Midwestern University-Chicago College of Osteopathic Medicine
