Dr. Rand Dankner, MD
Overview
Dr. Rand Dankner, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Chesterfield, MO. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from BAYLOR UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Barnes-Jewish St. Peters Hospital, Iron County Medical Center, Mercy Hospital Lincoln, Mercy Hospital St. Louis, SSM Health DePaul Hospital - St. Louis and SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - St. Charles.
Locations
1
Allergy Associates Inc1570 Woodlake Dr Ste D, Chesterfield, MO 63017 Directions (314) 878-0996
2
Allergy Associates Inc4601 Executive Centre Pkwy Ste 100, Saint Peters, MO 63376 Directions (636) 928-3344
Hospital Affiliations
- Barnes-Jewish St. Peters Hospital
- Iron County Medical Center
- Mercy Hospital Lincoln
- Mercy Hospital St. Louis
- SSM Health DePaul Hospital - St. Louis
- SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - St. Charles
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
After visits with multiple doctors regarding a chronic mystery rash, Dr. Danker nailed it, and I was cured. Thank God for Dr. Dankner and his wonderful staff.
About Dr. Rand Dankner, MD
- Allergy & Immunology
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1649263146
Education & Certifications
- BAYLOR UNIVERSITY
- Allergy & Immunology and Internal Medicine
