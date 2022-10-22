Overview

Dr. Ranbir Singh, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Valencia, CA. They completed their residency with King Drew Med Ctr



Dr. Singh works at Singh Contreras & Enriquez Mds in Valencia, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Gallstones, Inguinal Hernia and Cholecystitis and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.