Dr. Ranae Yockey, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ranae Yockey, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Arlington Heights, IL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT FORT WORTH and is affiliated with AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village, AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates and Northwest Community Hospital.
Dr. Yockey works at
Locations
1
Northwest Advanced Womens Healthcare At Nch880 W Central Rd Ste 6200, Arlington Heights, IL 60005 Directions (847) 618-0730
2
Metro Chicago Cardiothoracic800 Biesterfield Rd, Elk Grove Village, IL 60007 Directions (847) 981-3698
3
Northwest Community Healthcare800 W Central Rd, Arlington Heights, IL 60005 Directions (847) 618-0730
Hospital Affiliations
- AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village
- AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates
- Northwest Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I Started going to see Dr. Yockey back in 2005 and she has always been amazing. Her staff has always been welcoming as well. Nicole and Dr. Yockey both helped with the delivery of my son in 2006. Definitely recommend her anytime anyone asks me!
About Dr. Ranae Yockey, DO
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1073509451
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NORTH TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT FORT WORTH
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yockey has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yockey accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yockey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yockey has seen patients for Chronic Pelvic Pain, Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yockey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
47 patients have reviewed Dr. Yockey. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yockey.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yockey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yockey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.