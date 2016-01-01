Dr. Ranae Doll, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Doll is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ranae Doll, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Ranae Doll, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Park Rapids, MN. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from North Dakota State Univ and is affiliated with Essentia Health St. Mary's - Detroit Lakes.
Essentia Health-Park Rapids Clinic705 Pleasant Ave S, Park Rapids, MN 56470 Directions
- BAYLOR COLL OF MED
- North Dakota State Univ
- Essentia Health St. Mary's - Detroit Lakes
Dr. Doll has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Doll accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Doll using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Doll has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Doll. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Doll.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Doll, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Doll appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.