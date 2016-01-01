See All Pediatricians in Park Rapids, MN
Dr. Ranae Doll, MD

Pediatrics
5 (4)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Ranae Doll, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Park Rapids, MN. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from North Dakota State Univ and is affiliated with Essentia Health St. Mary's - Detroit Lakes.

Dr. Doll works at Essentia Health-Park Rapids Clinic in Park Rapids, MN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Essentia Health-Park Rapids Clinic
    705 Pleasant Ave S, Park Rapids, MN 56470 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

ADHD and-or ADD
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Wellness Examination
Acne Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    • Pediatrics
    • 27 years of experience
    • English
    • Female
    • 1144261074
    • BAYLOR COLL OF MED
    • North Dakota State Univ
    • Essentia Health St. Mary's - Detroit Lakes

    Dr. Ranae Doll, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Doll is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Doll has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Doll has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Doll works at Essentia Health-Park Rapids Clinic in Park Rapids, MN. View the full address on Dr. Doll’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Doll. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Doll.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Doll, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Doll appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

