Dr. Rana Khan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Rana Khan, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Elk Grove, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from King Edward Medical College.
Locations
Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group8220 Wymark Dr Ste 200, Elk Grove, CA 95757 Directions (916) 667-0600Thursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosed
Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group8120 Timberlake Way Ste 201, Sacramento, CA 95823 Directions (916) 423-2124
Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group3000 Q St, Sacramento, CA 95816 Directions (916) 733-3370Friday8:00am - 5:00pmSundayClosed
Dignity Health Woodland Clinic6555 Coyle Ave, Carmichael, CA 95608 Directions (916) 733-3370
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I have a an apt on June 28 th for an EG,D I was very impressed with Dr. Khan on my consult visit. Very happy with this new assignment for the treatment of my Barrett's syndrome and hiatial hernia.
About Dr. Rana Khan, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 26 years of experience
- English, Hindi, Punjabi and Urdu
Education & Certifications
- New York Methodist Hospital-Gastroenterology and Hepatology|UC Davis Medical Center-Interventional Endoscopy/Endoscopic Ultrasound
- NEW YORK METHODIST HOSPITAL
- King Edward Medical College
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Khan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Khan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Khan has seen patients for Gastritis, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Khan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Khan speaks Hindi, Punjabi and Urdu.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Khan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Khan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Khan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.