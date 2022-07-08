Dr. Rana Kanaan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kanaan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rana Kanaan, MD
Overview
Dr. Rana Kanaan, MD is a Pulmonologist in Saint Petersburg, FL. They completed their fellowship with Musc Medical Center
Dr. Kanaan works at
Locations
1
Pasadena Center for Asthma & Lung Disorders5454 Central Ave Ste A, Saint Petersburg, FL 33707 Directions (727) 347-5242
2
Evening Pediatrics Inc370 34Th St S, Saint Petersburg, FL 33711 Directions (727) 353-3530
3
Lakeland Regional Medical Center1324 Lakeland Hills Blvd, Lakeland, FL 33805 Directions (863) 687-1321Monday8:15am - 4:00pmTuesday8:15am - 4:00pmWednesday8:15am - 4:00pmThursday8:15am - 4:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Northside Hospital
- HCA Florida Pasadena Hospital
- Morton Plant Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Kanaan will take the extra steps needed to provide the medical treatment needed to improve your life. She is diligent and very caring and listens to everything you say. I have had numerous pulmonologist and she is the best of the best. I cannot say enough great things about her.
About Dr. Rana Kanaan, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- English, Arabic and French
- 1841564275
Education & Certifications
- Musc Medical Center
- Jacobi/Albert Einstein
- Critical Care Medicine, Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
