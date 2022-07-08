See All Pulmonary Doctors / Pulmonologists in Saint Petersburg, FL
Dr. Rana Kanaan, MD

Pulmonary Disease
5 (4)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Rana Kanaan, MD is a Pulmonologist in Saint Petersburg, FL. They completed their fellowship with Musc Medical Center

Dr. Kanaan works at Pasadena Center for Asthma & Lung Disorders in Saint Petersburg, FL with other offices in Lakeland, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Acidosis, Pneumonia and Pleural Effusion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of HCA Florida Northside Hospital.

Locations

  1. 1
    Pasadena Center for Asthma & Lung Disorders
    5454 Central Ave Ste A, Saint Petersburg, FL 33707 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (727) 347-5242
  2. 2
    Evening Pediatrics Inc
    370 34Th St S, Saint Petersburg, FL 33711 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (727) 353-3530
  3. 3
    Lakeland Regional Medical Center
    1324 Lakeland Hills Blvd, Lakeland, FL 33805 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (863) 687-1321
    Monday
    8:15am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:15am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:15am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:15am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    Closed
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Northside Hospital
  • HCA Florida Pasadena Hospital
  • Morton Plant Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acidosis
Pneumonia
Pleural Effusion
Acidosis
Pneumonia
Pleural Effusion

Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids) Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Respiratory Management Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Asbestosis Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Bronchospasm Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Cryptococcosis Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Empyema
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Esophageal Fistula Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Goodpasture's Disease Chevron Icon
Hypersensitivity Pneumonitis Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Lung Abscess Chevron Icon
Metastatic Respiratory System Cancer Chevron Icon
Mycobacterial Lung Infection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Dissection Chevron Icon
Pleura Cancer Chevron Icon
Pneumoconiosis and Pneumonopathy Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Lung Transplant Rejection Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Respiratory Syncytial Virus Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Septic Embolism Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Florida, Inc. d/b/a Florida Blue
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • UPMC Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    Jul 08, 2022
    Dr Kanaan will take the extra steps needed to provide the medical treatment needed to improve your life. She is diligent and very caring and listens to everything you say. I have had numerous pulmonologist and she is the best of the best. I cannot say enough great things about her.
    Sharon P. — Jul 08, 2022
    About Dr. Rana Kanaan, MD

    • Pulmonary Disease
    • English, Arabic and French
    • 1841564275
    Education & Certifications

    • Musc Medical Center
    • Jacobi/Albert Einstein
    • Critical Care Medicine, Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rana Kanaan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kanaan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kanaan has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kanaan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kanaan has seen patients for Acidosis, Pneumonia and Pleural Effusion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kanaan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Kanaan. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kanaan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kanaan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kanaan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

