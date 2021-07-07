See All Oncologists in Niskayuna, NY
Dr. Rana Jacob, MD

Medical Oncology
3 (28)
Call for new patient details
32 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Rana Jacob, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Niskayuna, NY. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Aleppo, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Albany Medical Center Hospital and Ellis Hospital.

Dr. Jacob works at Upstate Hematology Oncology, Community Care Physicians, P.C. in Niskayuna, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Neutropenia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Upstate Hematology Oncology, Community Care Physicians, P.C.
    2125 River Rd, Niskayuna, NY 12309 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (518) 836-3030
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Albany Medical Center Hospital
  • Ellis Hospital

Anemia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anemia
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Hypercoagulable State Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Myeloma
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Purpura
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Cryoglobulinemia Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Qualitative Platelet Defects (incl. Glanzmann's Thrombasthenia) Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
von Willebrand Disease Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 28 ratings
    Patient Ratings (28)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Rana Jacob, MD

    Specialties
    • Medical Oncology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 32 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic and French
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1619964236
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Lenox Hill Hospital
    Medical Education
    • University Of Aleppo, Faculty Of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jacob has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Jacob has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Jacob works at Upstate Hematology Oncology, Community Care Physicians, P.C. in Niskayuna, NY. View the full address on Dr. Jacob’s profile.

    Dr. Jacob has seen patients for Anemia, Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Neutropenia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jacob on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    28 patients have reviewed Dr. Jacob. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jacob.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jacob, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jacob appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

