Dr. Rana Hasan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Rana Hasan, MD is a Pulmonologist in Decatur, GA. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / BAQAI MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Emory Decatur Hospital and Emory Johns Creek Hospital.
Dr. Hasan works at
Locations
Southeastern lung care2665 N Decatur Rd Ste 430, Decatur, GA 30033 Directions (404) 294-4018
Wellstar Pulmonary Medicine Smyrna4441 Atlanta Rd SE Ste 217, Smyrna, GA 30080 Directions (470) 956-4150
Sleep Disorder Center320 Winn Way Ste 103, Decatur, GA 30030 Directions (404) 508-6257
Hospital Affiliations
- Emory Decatur Hospital
- Emory Johns Creek Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
She’s very nice & caring.
About Dr. Rana Hasan, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 39 years of experience
- English, Urdu
NPI: 1194708651
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / BAQAI MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Internal Medicine
