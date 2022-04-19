See All Ophthalmologists in Houston, TX
Dr. Rana Ghauri, MD

Ophthalmology
3 (43)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Rana Ghauri, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from TEXAS A&M UNIVERSITY / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Kingwood.

They frequently treat conditions like Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Diabetic Cataracts and Eye Infections along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    10726 Huffmeister Rd, Houston, TX 77065 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 469-3830
  2. 2
    Rana R Ghauri M.D.
    21212 Northwest Fwy Ste 665, Cypress, TX 77429 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 469-3830

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • HCA Houston Healthcare Kingwood

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Goniotomy Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Pterygium Surgery Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Anterior Vitrectomy Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
Hypotony of Eye Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Paracentesis of Anterior Eye Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Repair of Retinal Detachment or Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinoblastoma Chevron Icon
Scleral Reinforcement Surgery Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair) Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 43 ratings
    Patient Ratings (43)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (5)
    1 Star
    (15)
    Apr 19, 2022
    I have been her patient for many years, and always am treated with respect. She always answers any questions I have. She has been treating my glaucoma for all of that time She has performed successful. cataract surgery on both of my eyes. I highly recommend Dr. Ghauri!
    John R — Apr 19, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Rana Ghauri, MD
    About Dr. Rana Ghauri, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    • 25 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Urdu
    NPI Number
    • 1679531123
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • TEXAS A&M UNIVERSITY / MAIN CAMPUS
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rana Ghauri, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ghauri is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ghauri has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ghauri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ghauri has seen patients for Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Diabetic Cataracts and Eye Infections, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ghauri on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    43 patients have reviewed Dr. Ghauri. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ghauri.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ghauri, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ghauri appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

