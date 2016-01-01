Overview

Dr. Rana Ahmad, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Johnson City, NY. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from BAHUDDIN ZAKARIA UNIVERSITY / NISHTAR MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Our Lady Of Lourdes Memorial Hospital and UHS Binghamton General Hospital.



Dr. Ahmad works at UHS Primary Care Johnson City in Johnson City, NY with other offices in Binghamton, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Difficulty With Walking, Gait Abnormality and Muscle Weakness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.