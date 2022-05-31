Dr. Rana Abusoufeh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abusoufeh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rana Abusoufeh, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Rana Abusoufeh, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Covington, LA.

Locations
Tulane Doctors Neurosciences - Covington101 Judge Tanner Blvd Ste 402, Covington, LA 70433 Directions (985) 951-3222Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Lakeview Regional Medical Center
- Tulane Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
On time! Staff very friendly n caring.
About Dr. Rana Abusoufeh, MD
- English
- 1477997492
Education & Certifications
- Case Western Reserve University, Neurology|UNIV OF JORDAN, FAC OF MED, AMMAN, JORDAN

