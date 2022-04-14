Dr. Abraham has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rana Abraham, MD
Overview
Dr. Rana Abraham, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They graduated from SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Rush Oak Park Hospital and Rush University Medical Center.
Dr. Abraham works at
Locations
-
1
Chicago Office1725 W Harrison St Ste 207, Chicago, IL 60612 Directions (312) 942-5861
-
2
University Gastroenterology610 S Maple Ave Ste 2700, Oak Park, IL 60304 Directions (312) 942-5861
Hospital Affiliations
- Rush Oak Park Hospital
- Rush University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Abraham?
She was fantastic patient caring and spent time with me to fully understand my situation.
About Dr. Rana Abraham, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1437318516
Education & Certifications
- SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Abraham accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Abraham has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Abraham works at
Dr. Abraham has seen patients for Constipation, Abdominal Pain and Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Abraham on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Abraham. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abraham.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Abraham, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Abraham appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.