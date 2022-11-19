Dr. Ran Vijai Singh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Singh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ran Vijai Singh, MD
Overview
Dr. Ran Vijai Singh, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Norfolk, VA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from MLN Med Coll-Allahabad U and is affiliated with Sentara Albemarle Medical Center, Sentara Leigh Hospital, Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, Sentara Obici Hospital, Sentara Princess Anne Hospital and Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital.
Locations
Neurosurgical Associates301 Riverview Ave Ste 400, Norfolk, VA 23510 Directions (757) 622-5325
Hospital Affiliations
- Sentara Albemarle Medical Center
- Sentara Leigh Hospital
- Sentara Norfolk General Hospital
- Sentara Obici Hospital
- Sentara Princess Anne Hospital
- Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CorVel
- Medicaid
- Optima Health
- Tricare
- Virginia Premier
Ratings & Reviews
I was very pleased with Dr. Singh. He is a gentleman and an excellent surgeon. He explained everything in detail, answered all questions and concerns.
- Neurosurgery
- 42 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1235172396
Education & Certifications
- Jackson Memorial Medical Center
- Safdarganj Hospital
- Jackson Memorial Medical Center Dept Of General Surgery
- MLN Med Coll-Allahabad U
- University of Allahabad / M.L.N. Medical College
