Dr. Ran Stark, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stark is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ran Stark, MD
Overview
Dr. Ran Stark, MD is a Breast Reconstruction Surgery Specialist in Bryn Mawr, PA. They specialize in Breast Reconstruction Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Tel Aviv University / Sackler Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Bryn Mawr Hospital, Lankenau Medical Center, Paoli Hospital and Pennsylvania Hospital.
Dr. Stark works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Main Line Plastic Surgery PC945 E Haverford Rd Ste 102, Bryn Mawr, PA 19010 Directions (484) 482-8809Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Bryn Mawr Hospital
- Lankenau Medical Center
- Paoli Hospital
- Pennsylvania Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Stark?
Dr. Stark is AMAZING. I interviewed a lot of people for my procedure and he was by far the most thorough in his examination and explaining the process. He is down to earth, realistic, and has great bedside manner. I have already told so many people about him. His practice manager Lori is fabulous too. I would go to Dr. Stark again for any other procedure I would consider. Hands down the best service and technique. Really grateful for what he did for me. Thanks Dr. Stark!
About Dr. Ran Stark, MD
- Breast Reconstruction Surgery
- 16 years of experience
- English, Hebrew
- 1376779389
Education & Certifications
- Aesthetic Fellowship Louis P. Bucky MD Facs
- University Of Texas Southwestern Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery
- Tel Aviv University / Sackler Faculty of Medicine
- University of Delaware
- General Surgery and Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stark has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stark has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stark works at
Dr. Stark speaks Hebrew.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Stark. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stark.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stark, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stark appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.