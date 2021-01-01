Overview

Dr. Ran Rubinstein, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Newburgh, NY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.



Dr. Rubinstein works at Ear, Nose, and Throat in Newburgh, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Sinusitis and Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.