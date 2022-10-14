Dr. Huo has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ran Huo, MD
Dr. Ran Huo, MD is a Dermatologist in Pembroke Pines, FL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Huo works at
Broward Dermatology LLC14932 Pines Blvd, Pembroke Pines, FL 33027 Directions (954) 362-4106
Minars Dermatology4060 Sheridan St Ste C, Hollywood, FL 33021 Directions (954) 987-7512Monday8:00am - 7:00pmTuesday8:00am - 7:00pmWednesday8:00am - 7:00pmThursday8:00am - 7:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 1:30pmSunday8:00am - 7:00pm
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
i had major skin issues for months. went to see Dr. Hou and he was very professional and kind. got right to the point and treated my symptoms quickly. I like how he no non sense and not a time waster. He runs on time and runs his office very well. so glad i found him. any other skins issues will be back.
About Dr. Ran Huo, MD
- Dermatology
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Dermatology
Dr. Huo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Huo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Huo has seen patients for Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema), Acne and Itchy Skin, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Huo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Huo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Huo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Huo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Huo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.