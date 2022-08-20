Dr. Ramzy Medaa, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Medaa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ramzy Medaa, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ramzy Medaa, MD is a Pediatric Neurology Specialist in Naples, FL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALEPPO / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Medaa works at
Locations
Kidz Medical Services Inc2600 IMMOKALEE RD, Naples, FL 34110 Directions (239) 213-0690
Kidz Medical Services Inc.5955 Ponce De Leon Blvd, Coral Gables, FL 33146 Directions (305) 661-1515
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
He’s been seeing my daughter for years. We love him!
About Dr. Ramzy Medaa, MD
- Pediatric Neurology
- English, Arabic
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALEPPO / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Epilepsy and Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Medaa has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Medaa accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Medaa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Medaa works at
Dr. Medaa has seen patients for Seizure Disorders, Headache and All Headaches (incl. Migraine), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Medaa on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Medaa speaks Arabic.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Medaa. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Medaa.
