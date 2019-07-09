Overview

Dr. Ramzi Younis, MD is a Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat), has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Complex Pediatric Otolaryngology. They graduated from American University of Beirut and is affiliated with Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center and Uhealth Tower.



Dr. Younis works at Bascom Palmer Eye Institute in Miami, FL with other offices in Plantation, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Otitis Media, Earwax Buildup and Nosebleed along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.