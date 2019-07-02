Overview

Dr. Ramzi Khalil, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Kittanning, PA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from American University of Beirut and is affiliated with Acmh Hospital and Allegheny General Hospital.



Dr. Khalil works at Cardiology Associates in Kittanning, PA with other offices in Coraopolis, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders and Congenital Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.