Overview

Dr. Ramya Vedula, DO is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Plainsboro, NJ. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Rowan U, School of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Princeton Medical Center and Saint Peter's University Hospital.



Dr. Vedula works at Princeton Medical Group in Plainsboro, NJ with other offices in Princeton, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Hypothyroidism, Diabetes Type 2 and Obesity along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.