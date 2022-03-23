See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Plainsboro, NJ
Dr. Ramya Vedula, DO

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
3.5 (26)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Ramya Vedula, DO is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Plainsboro, NJ. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Rowan U, School of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Princeton Medical Center and Saint Peter's University Hospital.

Dr. Vedula works at Princeton Medical Group in Plainsboro, NJ with other offices in Princeton, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Hypothyroidism, Diabetes Type 2 and Obesity along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Princeton Medical Group
    3 Liberty St Fl 1, Plainsboro, NJ 08536 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (609) 924-9300
    Princeton Radiology
    419 N Harrison St Ste 201, Princeton, NJ 08540 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (609) 924-9300

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Princeton Medical Center
  • Saint Peter's University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hypothyroidism
Diabetes Type 2
Obesity
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Iodine Deficiency Chevron Icon
Iron Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Mar 23, 2022
    I have seen Dr. Vedula every six months for years for thyroid maintenance. She has always been kind and professional, and explained things to me when I have had questions. She is a busy doctor, but as it is with every doctor, you have to be your own advocate. Her staff has been professional with a sense of humor. The wait time is typical for a specialist. I find doctors' offices like prepared patients - so have your insurance card and debit card ready when checking in and write down questions you may have so you can get through them efficiently. Doctors have schedules to keep. Respect their time and they will respect yours. If you have questions about side effects of medicine your best bet is Google or the pharmacy. There are way too many drugs out there and too much detailed information nowadays for anyone to memorize it. Take it from someone with sensitivities to medicines.
    — Mar 23, 2022
    About Dr. Ramya Vedula, DO

    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    • 15 years of experience
    • English
    • 1851591622
    Education & Certifications

    • Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center
    • Saint Peters University Hospital
    • Saint Peters University Hospital
    • Rowan U, School of Osteopathic Medicine
    • Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ramya Vedula, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vedula is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Vedula has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Vedula has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Vedula has seen patients for Hypothyroidism, Diabetes Type 2 and Obesity, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vedula on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    26 patients have reviewed Dr. Vedula. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vedula.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vedula, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vedula appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

