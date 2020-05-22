Dr. Srinivasan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ramya Srinivasan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ramya Srinivasan, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Cumming, GA.
Locations
Laureate Medical Group At Northside LLC2000 Howard Farm Dr Ste 400, Cumming, GA 30041 Directions (470) 747-3134
Laureate Medical Group3400 Old Milton Pkwy Ste C500, Alpharetta, GA 30005 Directions (678) 775-2284Monday7:30am - 4:00pmTuesday7:30am - 4:00pmWednesday7:30am - 4:00pmThursday7:30am - 4:00pmFriday7:30am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Northside Hospital
- Northside Hospital Forsyth
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have been under Dr. Embar's care for more than a year. I find her to be a careful, accessible, and thoughtful clinician -- perfect for the sorts of illnesses that require long-term monitoring.
About Dr. Ramya Srinivasan, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English
- 1720303241
Education & Certifications
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
Frequently Asked Questions
