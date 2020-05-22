See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Cumming, GA
Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
Dr. Ramya Srinivasan, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Cumming, GA. 

Dr. Srinivasan works at INOVA DIABETES CENTER FAIR OAKS in Cumming, GA with other offices in Alpharetta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Hypoglycemia, Hypothyroidism and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations along with other conditions at varying frequencies.

Locations

    Laureate Medical Group At Northside LLC
    2000 Howard Farm Dr Ste 400, Cumming, GA 30041 (470) 747-3134
    Laureate Medical Group
    3400 Old Milton Pkwy Ste C500, Alpharetta, GA 30005 (678) 775-2284
    Monday
    7:30am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 4:00pm

  Northside Hospital
  Northside Hospital Forsyth

Hypoglycemia
Hypothyroidism
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Hypoglycemia
Hypothyroidism
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Abdominal Pain
Abnormal Thyroid
Anemia
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Dyslipidemia
Hair Loss
Hypercalcemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypogonadism
Immunization Administration
Lipid Disorders
Malaise and Fatigue
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Nausea
Obesity
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Overweight
Polyneuropathy
Testicular Dysfunction
Thyroid Goiter
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin D Deficiency
Acne
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Rhinitis
Animal Allergies
Anxiety
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
Athlete's Foot
Back Pain
Bursitis
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
Celiac Disease
Chest Pain
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
Cluster Headache
Constipation
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
Dermatitis
Dermatitis Due to Drugs
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally
Diabetes
Diabetes Counseling
Diarrhea
Dizziness
Down Syndrome
Dry Skin
Dysphagia
Ear Ache
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Enteritis
Folliculitis
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Headache
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Heartburn
Herpes Zoster Without Complication
Hives
Hyperkalemia
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Insomnia
Iodine Deficiency
Iron Metabolism Disorders
Itchy Skin
Jock Itch
Joint Pain
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Limb Cramp
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Low Back Pain
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Menstrual Migraine
Migraine
Muscle Weakness
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Outer Ear Infection
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Perimenopause
Pharyngitis
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders
Polyuria
Potassium Deficiency
Proteinuria
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Rash
Restless Leg Syndrome
Ringworm
Secondary Hypertension
Shingles
Shortness of Breath
Sinus Bradycardia
Sinus Tachycardia
Sinusitis
Sleep Apnea
Symptomatic Menopause
Tobacco Use Disorder
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Tremor
Urinary Stones
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vertigo
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
Wheezing
Yeast Infections
    Aetna
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    Humana
    MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    May 22, 2020
    I have been under Dr. Embar's care for more than a year. I find her to be a careful, accessible, and thoughtful clinician -- perfect for the sorts of illnesses that require long-term monitoring.
    Tina Trent — May 22, 2020
    About Dr. Ramya Srinivasan, MD

    Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    English
    1720303241
    Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
